Why We Romanticize Motherhood, Indian Women Going Childfree And More With Amrita Nandy

01:01:20- Why is the mother seen as the “epitome of femininity and womanhood?” What kind of mother do moralistic narratives around motherhood centre, and who do they exclude as a corollary to that?

11:11:20- What is maternormativity? How has the notion of motherhood been romanticised in Indian society, and how does it get linked to notions of the nation and morality?

15:10:10- How is voluntary non-motherhood treated in society, and does the choice to not be a mother actually enable more freedom and autonomy for women?

19:18:08- What are the challenges that voluntary non-mothers face in society? What does it mean to emphasise being ‘childfree’ rather than the negative connotations that come with the idea of being childless?

24:32:22- What socio-economic and gender dynamics play out in an unmarried couple’s abortion decision-making process in India and how does shame and stigma shape a man’s involvement in his partner’s abortion?

31:12:24- What is the context behind a lot of early marriages, where women voluntarily elope and marry their partners? Why are punitive legal responses harmful in such cases?