In this episode, anthropologist Dr. Naisargi Dave joins us to discuss letter exchange as a form of community-building for women loving women in the 1990s, the fraught relationship between the lesbian movement and the autonomous women’s movement in India, and the problems with arguing for queer rights on the basis of the right to privacy.

Title Image Credit: Outlook Magazine