Empowering Women Online Through Consent and Anonymity and More With Dr. Anja Kovacs

In this episode, researcher and Director of the Internet Democracy Project, Dr. Anja Kovacs discusses using the feminist idea of consent to prevent data misuse, how anonymity can empower women online, and why we need to reimagine how data governance works.

‘In Perspective’ is The Swaddle’s podcast series where academics reveal little-known facts about Indian history, society and culture.

Notes:

00:00:59:20- Why and how do physical and data bodies matter in debates around the governance of data?

00:06:51:14- How does one respond to people who say that this is the price you pay for being on the internet?

00:12:07:02- What is data sovereignty, and what are the problems with the discourse around sovereignty and data colonialism in India?

00:19:13:23- What would it mean for the Indian state to actually step in and take steps to protect individual freedom and autonomy with regard to their data, and are there any instances of strong policy-making for this in other countries?

00:30:21:23- What impact have gender and sexuality issues had on the development of freedom of expression online in India, and what role do Indian courts play in this regard?

00:41:07:20- How has evolving discourse on gender and sexuality impacted digital rights in India including through the judiciary?