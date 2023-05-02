share
The Swdl
Empowering Women Online Through Consent and Anonymity and More With Dr. Anja Kovacs

In this episode, researcher and Director of the Internet Democracy Project, Dr. Anja Kovacs discusses using the feminist idea of consent to prevent data misuse, how anonymity can empower women online, and why we ne...

AuthorThe Swaddle Team

