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Empowering Women Online Through Consent and Anonymity and More With Dr. Anja Kovacs

Dr. Anja Kovacs discusses using the feminist idea of consent to prevent data misuse, how anonymity can empower women online, and why we need to reimagine how data governance works.

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AuthorThe Swaddle Team

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