The Swdl
Feminist Resistance in Kerala, the Sabarimala Temple Controversy And More With Dr. Jayakumari Devika

In this episode, feminist historian and social critic Dr. Jayakumari Devika speaks with us about the Channar rebellion in the 19th century, women’s writing, and changing gender relations in Kerala.

AuthorThe Swaddle Team

