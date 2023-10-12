share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Humane Approaches to Imprisonment, Invisibilizing Women Prisoners in India and More With Dr. Mahuya Bandyopadhyay

Dr. Mahuya Bandyopadhyay speaks with us about the idea of imprisonment, human rights, and the linkages between violence within the prison system and violence in society at large.

ip-cover-ep-25-dr-mahuya-bandyopadhyay.jpg
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Keep listening

Browse Series