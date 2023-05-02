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The Phulmoni Case, Child Marriage Debates in India and More With Dr. Ishita Pande

In this episode, historian Dr. Ishita Pande speaks with us about the Phulmoni Dasi case and the problems with gender justice debates around child marriage in India.

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AuthorThe Swaddle Team

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