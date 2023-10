The Phulmoni Case, Child Marriage Debates in India and More With Dr. Ishita Pande

‘In Perspective’ is The Swaddle’s podcast series where academics reveal little-known facts about Indian history, society and culture.

Notes:

00:01:03:15- How did legal norms around age for regulating sexuality come into existence in India?

00:06:23:03- What was the Phulmoni Dasi rape case? How did that case reconstitute child marriage as a socio-medical problem, with a substantial focus on the child-wife’s body? What were the problems with this kind of discourse?

00:12:49:19- How did arguments around boys and boyhood become important in the passage of the Child Marriage Restraint Act? Were similar concerns expressed about protecting girls?

00:12:49:19- In what ways did the public debate around the Child Marriage Restraint Act of 1929 end up rendering Muslims a political minority?

00:19:48:09- What debates did the ‘Rangeela Rasool’ tract generate in 1924?

00:26:20:21- How did developments in the field of sexology affect the debates and arguments in favor of regulating children’s sexuality and child marriage in the 20th century?

00:31:55:07- What inspired your work around age in relation to sexual relations?