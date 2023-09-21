share
Taking 10‑Minute ‘Micro‑Breaks’ Helps Prevent Burnout, Shows Study

A meta-analysis of 22 studies shows micro-breaks of people walking around or watching something help to reduce fatigue.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Sep 1, 2022
micro breaks help reduce fatigue
Image Credit: Glamour
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

