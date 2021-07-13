share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

‘Delhi Crime’ Season 2 Shows the Injustices India’s ‘Criminal Tribes’ Face

The British criminalized entire communities by categorizing them as habitual criminals. This prejudice still shapes law and order.

written by
Arman Khan
published
Aug 30, 2022
delhi crime season 2
Image credit: Sudharak Olwe/Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturecolonialism
AuthorArman Khan

Arman Khan is a freelance writer and journalist based in Mumbai. He writes on the intersection of gender, lifestyle, and art.

Related