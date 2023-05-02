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‘House of the Dragon’ Undermines the Centrality of Women in Narratives About Power

It’s a disservice to a story so invested in power at its core, to have so few women even speaking — let alone speaking about it.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Aug 30, 2022
house of the dragon women and power
Image Credits: HBO
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SocietyCulturefilm and TV
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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