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Why ‘Asperger’s Syndrome’ Is No Longer An Official Diagnosis

While many think ‘Asperger’s’ was retired due to the inventor’s Nazi links, the decision was a result of growing research on the autism spectrum.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
May 10, 2021
why is asperger's not in use anymore
Image Credit: Getty Images
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AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

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