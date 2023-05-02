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How I Have Sex: ‘The Physical Pain From Lupus Used To Prevent Me From Having Sex’

This month in How I Have Sex: 30-year-old A. talks about navigating sex life with lupus.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
May 9, 2021
can you have sex if you have lupus
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
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Tags
BodiesSexautoimmune disorders
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

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