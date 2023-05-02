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Mental Illness Is a Common Comorbidity of Tropical Disease. How Can India’s Healthcare System Treat Both?

Training auxiliary healthcare workers to treat common mental disorders like depression and anxiety is a cost-effective way to help patients immediately.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
May 10, 2021
mental health neglected tropical diseases
Image Credit: Mobygeek
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AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

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