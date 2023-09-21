share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Sexism in Your Favorite Algorithms

From story-writing to social media, AI favors men.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Apr 24, 2018
gender inequality online
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureTechgender
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related