share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Multi‑Country Study Confirms Access to Specialized Therapy Reduces Reoffense Rates for Violence, Sex Crimes

The psychologists used cognitive behavioral therapy, which improves emotional regulation and helps develop personal coping strategies.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Sep 9, 2019
sex crime violence reoffense
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Societydomestic violencesexual violence
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related