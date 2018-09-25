share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

From ‘Cunt’ to ‘Careerwoman’: the Many Ways in Which Language Propagates Sexism

Think before you speak.

written by
Pallavi Prasad
published
Jul 12, 2019
gendered languages
Sexism is encoded in our languages. Acknowledging it is the first step to reappropriating them in an egalitarian way.
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyEveryday Sexismlanguage
AuthorPallavi Prasad

Pallavi Prasad is The Swaddle's Features Editor. When she isn't fighting for gender justice and being righteous, you can find her dabbling in street and sports photography, reading philosophy, drowning in green tea, and procrastinating on doing the dishes.

Related