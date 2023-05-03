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The Buzz Cut: Facebook Releases In‑App Dating Function in 20 Countries

Plus, Margaret Atwood is coming out with “The Handmaid’s Tale” sequel, “The Testaments.”

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Sep 7, 2019
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SocietyCultureThe Buzz Cut
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

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