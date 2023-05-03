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Little Big Things: The 23‑Year‑Old Attempting to Become a Full‑Time Contemporary Dancer

Stuck at a desk job, rolling back and forth on a yoga ball, Anahita Grewal used to search for dance courses online. Now, she’s in one.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Sep 9, 2019
contemporary dance
Image Credit: Rajvi Desai
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SocietyLittle Big Things
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

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