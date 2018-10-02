share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Working Nights Liberated Me, Even If It Took A Toll On My Health

“It allowed me freedom of mobility in a system that fights to keep women inside.”

written by
Rituparna Chatterjee
published
Oct 3, 2018
working at night as a woman
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureThe Night Shift
AuthorRituparna Chatterjee

Rituparna Chatterjee has been a journalist for over 15 years, starting her career with the Statesman newspaper in Delhi. She has worked across media platforms, in news agencies, websites and magazines. She was part of the team that founded HuffPost in India and has served as its Deputy Editor and acting Editor in Chief. She is the India correspondent for international media freedom watchdog Reporters Without Borders and writes on press freedom, gender rights, and social disparity.

Related