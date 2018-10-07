share
The Swdl
The Night Shift: A Podcast Series About Women Who Go to Work After Dark

A cab driver, a bouncer, a bar dancer, and a home guard talk about defying expectations.

Kunal Purohit
Oct 8, 2018
women working at night
AuthorKunal Purohit

Kunal Purohit is an independent journalist, writing on politics, gender, development, migration and the intersections between them. He is an SOAS alumnus. He has previously written for the Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and The Wire, among other publications. He tweets at @kunalpurohit.

