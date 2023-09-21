share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Song ‘1‑800‑273‑8255’ May Have Helped Save Lives From Suicide: US Study

The findings represent the “Papageno effect,” in which mass media plays a constructive role in preventing suicides.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Dec 15, 2021
logic 1-800-273-8255 suicide prevention
Image Credit: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related