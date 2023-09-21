share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

What Happens to Our Bodies When We Eat All Our Meals in Front of the TV

When we’re distracted by the TV, we miss the bodily signals that tell us how much to eat, and how much to chew.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Dec 13, 2021
watching TV while eating
Image Credits: Getty Images/Pratik Bhide for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthdigestion
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related