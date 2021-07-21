share
The Swdl
With Community Support Absent Due to the Pandemic, Kashmir Is Facing a Wave of Suicides

Community support for those dealing with grief is especially critical in Kashmir, where most people have no access to mental healthcare.

written by
Auqib Javeed
published
Jul 21, 2021
suicides in kashmir
Image Credit: kashmirobserver.net
AuthorAuqib Javeed

Auqib Javeed is a Srinagar-based journalist, who reports on conflict, human rights, politics, health, and the environment from Jammu and Kashmir. He tweets @AuqibJaveed. 

