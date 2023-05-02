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Tell Me More: Talking Mental Health Policy and Media Reportage With Dr. Soumitra Pathare

“Law, in general, is supposed to be a deterrent, which is hilarious, because when has the law deterred anybody?”

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Feb 6, 2021
mental health policy India
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AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

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