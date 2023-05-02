share
The Swdl
Several Omega‑3 Fish Oil Supplements in the Market Are ‘Rotten,’ Find Scientists

There’s a belief that “popping one pill a day call help keep all inflammations at bay” — but 20% of the available pills are likely to be expired.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jan 18, 2022
are fish oils good for us
Image Credits: Smarty Mockups
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

