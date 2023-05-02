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Has the Pandemic Made Us Less Interesting Than We Used to Be?

“It’s like I have literally forgotten how to communicate … [but] I find myself more authentic and free alone.”

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jan 17, 2022
being less interesting during the pandemic
Image Credit: Getty/Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
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BodiesMindcovid19 lockdown
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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