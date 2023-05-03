share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Scientists Include More Females in Research, But Still Are Not Analyzing Data Based on Sex: Study

This could have serious implications for understanding how diseases, drugs, and vaccines affect males and females differently.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Jun 10, 2020
scientists are not analyzing results based on sex
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle/ Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthResearch
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related