share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why We Want to Be Idle When We’re Busy, and Busy When We’re Idle

The narratives surrounding hustle culture, self-care, and productivity have complicated our relationship with idleness.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jun 8, 2020
what to do in lockdown
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle/Gaman(1987)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindcoronavirus
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related