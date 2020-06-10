share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Doctor Diary, Day 6: “The First Day I Didn’t Have a Surgical Cap, So I Had to Use a Towel”

“We are over-extending, the doctor to patient ratio has long been outnumbered but we’re still working,” she says.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Jun 10, 2020
mumbai doctor diary
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcoronavirus
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related