share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

More Women Are Authoring Medical Research Than Ever Before

When women are in the labs, women’s health problems get more attention.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Jun 10, 2019
women authors of medical research
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturegender
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related