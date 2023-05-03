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Science and Religion Are Pretty Different, Actually

Some have likened theoretical science to faith, but it’s a mistake to do so.

written by
Saloni Diwakar
published
May 20, 2019
science and religion
Photo Courtesy of Aiken Lao
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SocietyCulturereligion
AuthorSaloni Diwakar

Saloni Diwakar is an assistant professor and researcher at Fergusson College (Autonomous), Pune. She primarily teaches research methodology, psychometric test construction, industrial/organizational psychology, and cognitive psychology.

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