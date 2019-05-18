share
The Swdl
Small Talk: Best Friends

Me – I don’t think he’s going to wake up.

written by
Kuzhali Manickavel
published
May 19, 2019
Illustration by Shreyaa Krritika Das
Tags
SocietyCulturefiction
AuthorKuzhali Manickavel

Kuzhali Manickavel's collections "Things We Found During the Autopsy," "Insects Are Just like You and Me except Some of Them Have Wings," and chapbooks "The Lucy Temerlin Institute for Broken Shapeshifters Guide to Starving Boys" and "Eating Sugar, Telling Lies" are available from Blaft Publications, Chennai. Her work has also appeared in Granta, Strange Horizons, Agni, Subtropics, Michigan Quarterly Review and DIAGRAM. She used to blog at http://thirdworldghettovampire.blogspot.com/.

