share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Scientists Are Asking Kids to Write a Message to Send into Space

Our first contact attempt is getting an update.

written by
Nadia Nooreyezdan
published
Mar 4, 2019
arecibo message
Image courtesy of @yukai_du via Instagram
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
FutureTechchildren
AuthorNadia Nooreyezdan

Nadia Nooreyezdan is The Swaddle's culture editor. Since graduating from Columbia Journalism School, she spends her time thinking about aliens, cyborgs, and social justice sci-fi. She's also working on a memoir about her family's journey from Iran to India.

Related