The Buzz Cut: GoT Fans Ask HBO To Redo Season 8 With ‘Competent Writers’

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

Almost two lakh Game of Thrones fans across the world have begged creators DB Weiss and David Benioff to remake the latest season with ‘competent writers,’ after poorly developed character arcs got torn apart on social media and disappointed long-time viewers of the show.

*

Garin Nugroho’s Memories of My Body, an award-winning Indonesian film about a male dancer figuring out his sexuality, has been condemned as a ‘LGBT film’ in the country. Conservatives across the nation have sent death threats to the filmmaker, and the film has been banned in all but three theaters.

*

Photographer Cheryle St. Onge captures the intricate details of a life lived with vascular dementia. Her muse: her 80-year-old mother.

*

Hilarious stand-up comedian Ali Wong (of Netflix special Baby Cobra) and Fresh Off the Boat‘s Randall Park are starring in a rom-com, trailer for which is now out and melting hearts across social media. There’s a bonus: Always Be My Maybe has a cameo appearance: Keanu Reaves!! a.k.a the only white man who hasn’t disappointed the world… yet.

*

In a victory for the LGBTQIA community, same sex marriage is now legalized in Taiwan — and the small island is the first in Asia to pass such legislation.

*

In response to an anti-abortion bill in the American state of Georgia, actress Alyssa Milano called for a sex strike. Here are all the reasons it won’t work, and why the concept is a patriarchal one that ignores queer folks.

*

Guinevere Turner details her life spent in a cult called the “Lyman Family” in the United States. Example: “My reality included LSD, government cheese, and a repurposed school bus with the words ‘Venus or Bust’ painted on both sides.”

*

Films depicting queer characters are doing away with ‘coming out’ stories — a concept some critics have called “outdated.” Here are some films that portray queer sexuality the way we perceive it in 2019.