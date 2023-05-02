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Release ‘Vulnerable’ Prison Inmates to Decongest Jails During Covid19: SC

The court noted “the requirement of decongestion is a matter concerning health and right to life.”

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
May 10, 2021
sc release jail inmates
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PowerJusticecovid19
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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