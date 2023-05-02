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Private Schools Can’t Charge Students for Facilities Unused Under Lockdown: SC

The Supreme Court said private institutions have the autonomy to fix their own fees, but cannot make profits off providing education.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
May 6, 2021
have online classes reduced school fees in india
Image Credit: BCCL
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AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

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