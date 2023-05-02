share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Delhi Sets a Limit on Private Ambulances Charging “Exorbitant” Fees

Private emergency service providers are reportedly charging patients two to three times higher fees during Covid19.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
May 7, 2021
a2-3.jpg
Image Credit: Mediaonetv
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
PowerJusticecovid19
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related