Rethinking Traditional Masculinity, the ‘Ghar Jamai’ Stereotype, and More With Prof. Radhika Chopra

‘In Perspective’ is The Swaddle’s podcast series where academics reveal little-known facts about Indian history, society and culture.

Notes:

00:00:58:07- How is ‘veiling’ experienced in dual gendered ways, and how does it impact men in particular?

00:10:08:03- What makes veiling such a contested issue when it comes to women? Do we need to expand the idea of ‘veiling’ itself?

00:13:53:15- What are the defining characteristics of masculinity in South Asia? What does it mean to be a man in the shifting context of the sub-continent?

00:22:40:16- How is the figure of the househusband lampooned in popular culture? What does our understanding of economically dependent husbands tell us about mainstream and marginal masculinities in India?

00:28:10:01- How do we understand a man’s role in a familial structure? Why do we need to pay attention to the role that men play with respect to gender equality within households, or ‘domestic democracies’?

00:40:17:06- What are pro-feminist masculinities? What kind of tensions do they produce? What does it mean for heterosexual men to support the cause of gender equality?