Rethinking Traditional Masculinity, the ‘Ghar Jamai’ Stereotype, and More With Prof. Radhika Chopra

‘In Perspective’ is The Swaddle’s podcast series where academics reveal little-known facts about Indian history, society and culture.
Notes:
00:00:58:07- How is ‘veiling’ experienced in dual gendered ways, and how does it impact men in particular?
00:10:08:03- What makes veiling such a contested issue when it comes to women? Do we need to expand the idea of ‘veiling’ itself?
00:13:53:15- What are the defining characteristics of masculinity in South Asia? What does it mean to be a man in the shifting context of the sub-continent?
00:22:40:16- How is the figure of the househusband lampooned in popular culture? What does our understanding of economically dependent husbands tell us about mainstream and marginal masculinities in India?
00:28:10:01- How do we understand a man’s role in a familial structure? Why do we need to pay attention to the role that men play with respect to gender equality within households, or ‘domestic democracies’?
00:40:17:06- What are pro-feminist masculinities? What kind of tensions do they produce? What does it mean for heterosexual men to support the cause of gender equality?
Credits:
Featuring: Prof. Radhika Chopra
Producer: Aditi Patel
Cover Art: Hitesh Sonar
Creative Director: Shrishti Malhotra
Executive Producer: Karla Bookman