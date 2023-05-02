share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Private Schools in Delhi Can No Longer Force Students To Buy Expensive Books, Uniforms

The right to education is increasingly eclipsed by a monopoly schools create — with the sale of expensive books and uniforms at its center.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
May 9, 2022
private schools uniforms books designated shops
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPoliticsclass divide
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related