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Women in Media Have Come to See Harassment as ‘Part of the Job’: Study

On the other hand, male journalists who face a different kind of harassment often see it as a “badge of honor.”

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
May 6, 2022
women journalists harassment
Image Credit: iStock/Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
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AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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