The Swdl
SC Says People Can’t Be Forced To Get Vaccinated, Stirs Individual Rights vs. Public Health Debate

The court directed institutions across the country to “review the relevant orders and instructions imposing restrictions on unvaccinated individuals in terms of access to public places, services and resources.”

Devrupa Rakshit
May 4, 2022
are covid19 vaccines mandatory in india
Image Credit: The Supreme Court of India
Power Justice Health
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

