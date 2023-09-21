share
The Swdl
How the Indian Education System Reinforces Caste, Class Differences

“We are raising children who understand poverty as a problem they do not contribute to.”

written by
Sanya Sagar
published
Apr 29, 2019
Class Privilege in the Indian Education System
Tags
PowerIdentityeducation
AuthorSanya Sagar

Sanya Sagar has been working in the education sector for more than five years, and has worked with government schools in Delhi, Bihar and Jharkhand. She holds a Master's of Education specializing in learning and teaching; during her Master's, she ran an independent study under the mentorship of Dr. Aaliyah El-Amin looking at how classism impacts perceptions and education systems in India, and the need for social justice education in middle- and high-income schools in the fight for education equity.

