The Swdl
Students, Teachers Worry Common Entrance Tests for Central Universities Will Leave Out Marginalized Groups

The education ministry is “positively considering” holding the common entrance test in the next two months, according to reports.

Devrupa Rakshit
Jun 21, 2021
why students are opposing cucet
Image Credit: PTI
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

