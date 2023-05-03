share
The Swdl
Women Lose Nine Days of Productivity Annually Due to Menstrual Symptoms

Arming women with information about period pain management can boost their performance at school and work.

Mike Armour, Christina Curry & Freya MacMillan, The Conversation
Jul 5, 2019
period pain and productivity
Secrecy and shame around periods can prevent access to effective health care. (Image Credit: Marcy Gooberman/talktabu)
AuthorMike Armour, Christina Curry & Freya MacMillan, The Conversation

Mike Armour is a post-doctoral research fellow at Western Sydney University. Christina Curry is a lecturer in health and physical education at Western Sydney University. And Freya MacMillan is a senior lecturer in interprofessional health science at Western Sydney University.

