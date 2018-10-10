share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Overlooked, Little Understood Condition Often Mistaken for PMS

Premenstrual dysphoric disorder is something we should be talking about — and researching.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Oct 10, 2018
premenstrual dysphoric disorder
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related