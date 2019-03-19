share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why We Fidget: It’s a Coping Mechanism, Not a Sign of Boredom

Let the leg shaking continue in peace.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jul 4, 2019
why do we fidget
Let the leg shaking and finger tapping continue in peace.
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindbody language
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related