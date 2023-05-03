share
The Swdl
People Are Using ‘Pandemic Productivity’ as a Distraction From Grief, Vulnerability

However, as advocacy for slowing down increases, it is necessary to recognize that choosing respite is also a privilege, say mental health experts.

written by
Gretchen Ferrao Walker
published
May 12, 2020
not productive in quarantine
Image Credit: Instagram
AuthorGretchen Ferrao Walker

Gretchen Ferrao Walker is an editorial consultant who has collaborated with Indian and international publications like GQ India, Forbes India, Time Out, Architectural Digest India, National Geographic Traveller India, Design Anthology and Collectively.org. She is the former editor of travel bimonthly Time Out Explorer and current mum to a 2-year-old. She enjoys embroidering and making pictures.

