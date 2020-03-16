share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

For People With Mental Health Conditions, Constant Covid19 Updates Make Everything Worse

“My anxiety has never been this bad; I’ve had to delete Instagram and Twitter.”

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Mar 19, 2020
mental health covid 19
Image Courtesy: Creative Market
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related