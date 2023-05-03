share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Belgium Introduces ‘Social Bubbles’ Strategy To Ease Covid19 Lockdown

The new plan forces households to confront the question: if you could only see four other people, who would they be?

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
May 11, 2020
covid19 social bubbles
Image Credit: Motion Array
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related