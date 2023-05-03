share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Being In Isolation Feels So Tiring

Fear, anxiety, and a lack of stimuli are making us lethargic.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Apr 1, 2020
Covid19 pandemic tiring
Image Credit: Staedel Museum
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
BodiesMindcoronavirus
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related