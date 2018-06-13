share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Kerala Achieves the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal for Infant Mortality Rates

The state’s continued focus on health care and infrastructure, coupled with high literacy levels, has enabled this progress.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
May 11, 2020
kerala infant mortality rate low
Image Credit: stock.adobe.com
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthinfant mortality rate
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related